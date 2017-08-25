Hurricane Gert in New York — Video: Nate Best

August 25, 2017 • Videos

More from Hurricane Gert, this time from the East End of Long Island — Quincy Davis, Leif Engstrom, and Albee Layer brave the end-of-summer crowds to indulge in some perfect hurricane surf in this video by Nate Best.

GERT from Nate Best Studios on Vimeo.

