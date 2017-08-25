August 25, 2017 • Videos
More from Hurricane Gert, this time from the East End of Long Island — Quincy Davis, Leif Engstrom, and Albee Layer brave the end-of-summer crowds to indulge in some perfect hurricane surf in this video by Nate Best.
GERT from Nate Best Studios on Vimeo.
Tags: albee layer, east end, hurricane gert, leif engstrom, long island, montauk, nate best, new york, quincy davis, video