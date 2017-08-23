August 23, 2017 • Videos
Thomas Larney combines footage of Randy Townsend, Conor Willem, Pete Machotka, and Seamus “Moose” Carey ripping New Jersey during Hurricane Gert in this “Riding Gerty” edit featuring aerial clips by Kevin Doherty.
Riding Gerty from Thomas Larney on Vimeo.
