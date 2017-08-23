Hurricane Gert in New Jersey — Video by Thomas Larney

August 23, 2017 • Videos

Thomas Larney combines footage of Randy Townsend, Conor Willem, Pete Machotka, and Seamus “Moose” Carey ripping New Jersey during Hurricane Gert in this “Riding Gerty” edit featuring aerial clips by Kevin Doherty.

Riding Gerty from Thomas Larney on Vimeo.

