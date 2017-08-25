Hurricane Gert in New Hampshire — Video: Ralph Fatello

August 25, 2017 • Videos

“Hurricane Gert was a bust in New Hampshire,” says filmmaker/photographer Ralph Fatello. “The long arm of Cape Cod blocked any chance of a swell reaching our shoreline. The call was to head down south or to go further north. Instead, I hung around hoping and waiting for something. Eventually, a little something did show up late on August 17th, 2017, the day after, and the local longboard crew were on hand to take advantage of the small but glassy waves. Mikey Moran, Kyle Linseman, Pev, Duffy, Kevin Rafferty, and a couple of shortboarders, Kai Nichols (Happy Birthday) and Crowley. Oh, and the debut of Jonah Kirby made the final cut. Xavier Rudd provides the soundtrack.”

GERTRUDE August 17-2017 from Ralph's Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

