June 26, 2017 • Videos
Havanna Cabrero comes from a long lineage of Puerto Rican royalty. Her dad Carlos is one of the island’s most formidable chargers and has owned and operated Tres Palmas Surf Shop for years. But now Havanna is making a name for herself with solid surfing fundamentals and a flawless style honed on PR’s many reefbreaks. After traveling to Los Cabos, Mexico, last month, Havanna returned with this video edit and several good shots you’ll be seeing much more of in the future.
Havanna Cabrero- Los Cabos, Mexico from Tres Palmas P.R. Media on Vimeo.
More Featured Videos
-
Puerto Rico Native Havanna Cabrero in Los Cabos, Mexico
June 26, 2017
-
Power Cookies = Power Surfing w/ Raul Hernandez in PR
June 24, 2017
-
Friday Flicks: 6/23/2017
June 23, 2017
-
Birdie Summer with Hector Santamaria in Puerto Rico
June 22, 2017
-
Mickey McCarthy Memorial Paddle-Out — Video by Brad Styron
June 20, 2017
-
Pajorax 2 w/ Robbie Merrell, Rolando Montes, and Mauro Diaz
June 14, 2017
-
Keg Stands With The Boys In North Carolina
June 12, 2017
-
Good Times in Mexico with Colin Herlihy
June 11, 2017
-
#tbt: No Place Like Home w/ Mendia, Cory, and Shea
June 8, 2017
-
Colin Herlihy in One Fun Texas Surf Park Session
June 7, 2017
-
Stevie Pittman in Central America and Puerto Rico – Edit:...
May 31, 2017
-
Brad Domke Mini Movie: The Triple Combo Platter
May 28, 2017
Tags: carlos cabrero, havanna cabrero, los cabos, mexico, puerto rico, tres palmas, video