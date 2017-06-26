Puerto Rico Native Havanna Cabrero in Los Cabos, Mexico

June 26, 2017 • Videos

Havanna Cabrero comes from a long lineage of Puerto Rican royalty. Her dad Carlos is one of the island’s most formidable chargers and has owned and operated Tres Palmas Surf Shop for years. But now Havanna is making a name for herself with solid surfing fundamentals and a flawless style honed on PR’s many reefbreaks. After traveling to Los Cabos, Mexico, last month, Havanna returned with this video edit and several good shots you’ll be seeing much more of in the future.

Havanna Cabrero- Los Cabos, Mexico from Tres Palmas P.R. Media on Vimeo.

