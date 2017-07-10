“Granite Girls” Trailer — Video by Ralph Fatello

“This is the trailer for the new Surf Free Or Die and Ralph’s Pic movie about the women surfers of the Northeast,” says New Hampshire filmmaker and photographer Ralph Fatello.

“We’re looking at a late summer release, and it’s been fun working with these talented women. The movie itself will be around 30 minutes long. Hope you like it.”

GRANITE GIRLS and The RIVER WOMEN from Ralph’s Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

Tags: granite girls, new england, new hampshire, northeast, ralph fatello