Now Streaming: Full E. Geiselman Movie by Surfing Magazine

February 4, 2017 • Videos
Considering how many ESM alumni have worked at Surfing Magazine over the years, this is a bittersweet one for us, especially since it served as Zander Morton, Jimmy Wilson, Sean Benik, and crew’s last hurrah. “While it sucks to be closing up shop, we’re beyond psyched that our final project is with two of our dearest friends, Eric and Evan Geiselman,” Surfing said. “From a very emotional flashback of Evan’s near-death experience at Pipe last year to Eric’s lighthearted attitude and approach to modern day free-surfing, this film might just be our finest one yet. We think you’ll agree. So please, drink it up. While you’re at it, maybe even pour one out for us. And enjoy the story of two brothers who go by the name of E. Geiselman.”
