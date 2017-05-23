May 23, 2017 • Videos
A mix of spring swells in New Jersey featuring Rob Kelly, Sam Hammer, Conor Willem, Andrew Gesler, Clay Pollioni, Gabe Kling, Zack Humphreys, Pete Machotka, Randy Townsend, Ryan Kelly, Matt Rinck, and Tommy Ihnken. Film and edit by Thomas Larney with additional footage by Chris Cringle and Jeffrey O’Neil. Aerials by Kevin Doherty and John Gilman with GoPro by Rob Kelly.
Music: Ted Nugent, “Stranglehold.”
Garden State Spring from Thomas Larney on Vimeo.
Tags: andrew gesler, Chris Cringle, clay pollioni, conor willem, Gabe Kling, jeffrey o'neil, john gilman, kevin doherty, Matt Rinck, new jersey, Pete Machotka, Randy Townsend, rob kelly, Ryan Kelly, sam hammer, spring, thomas larney, Tommy Ihnken, video, Zack Humphreys