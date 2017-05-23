Garden State Spring — Video: Thomas Larney

May 23, 2017 • Videos

A mix of spring swells in New Jersey featuring Rob Kelly, Sam Hammer, Conor Willem, Andrew Gesler, Clay Pollioni, Gabe Kling, Zack Humphreys, Pete Machotka, Randy Townsend, Ryan Kelly, Matt Rinck, and Tommy Ihnken. Film and edit by Thomas Larney with additional footage by Chris Cringle and Jeffrey O’Neil. Aerials by Kevin Doherty and John Gilman with GoPro by Rob Kelly.
Music: Ted Nugent, “Stranglehold.”

Garden State Spring from Thomas Larney on Vimeo.

