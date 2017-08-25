Friday Flicks: 8/25/17

August 25, 2017 • Videos

After a lengthy hiatus, Friday Flicks is back for 8/25/17 with a few different tacks — first up, South Jersey photographer Jake Krum gathers his recent shots into a compelling Garden State slideshow.

Next up, New Hampshire’s Ralph Fatello provides three different looks into the Surfing With Smiles event that touched lives and brought smiles to the face of autistic kids in the Granite State this summer. “Thanks to Cinnamon Rainbows and all the volunteers,” Ralph says. “You guys rock! Hard not to smile watching these kids with autism riding waves — another example of what surfing can do for your soul. Special Thanks to my little assistant “Bennett” who actually shot one of the rides. He was pretty stoked about my cameras and wanted so badly to try one. So I set him up for one shot. He was more steady than I was. I told him and his mother,'”I’m gonna have to give him credit on the edit.’ Prepare to be stoked my friends. Prepare to be stoked.”

SURFING WITH SMILES June 2017 from Ralph’s Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

SURFING WITH SMILES II July 25th, 2017 from Ralph’s Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

Surfing With Smiles 8-10-17 from Ralph’s Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

Massachusetts’ Eddie Traniello compiles his summer longboarding clips into a one-minute highlight reel.

Finally, Dominican Republic native Victor Rosario co-stars in “CON/TRAST,” a Best Short Film pick for 2016 at the N.A.F.F and an intriguing look at what it’s like for someone from a tropical clime pursuing a surfing life in frigid Scandanavia.

CON/TRAST – Best Short Film 2016 at N.A.F.F. from JanLaumark on Vimeo.

