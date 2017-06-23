Friday Flicks is back after a short hiatus, and we’ve got content from all over for your 6/23/17 edition to celebrate summer getting into full swing.

First up, New Jersey native Alex Thompson ranges far and wide in Nicaragua working for AST Adventures La Barra Surf Camp, and it shows in his sick minute and a half edit by Moana Filmes.

Next up, North Florida’s Trenton Tarpits addresses the small-wave addiction of he and his friends Michael Rannie and Jon Michael Acra — warning, this lifestyle could be dangerous. Filmed by Tom Bishop

Is a Juneaster a thing? In New England it is, with Ralph Fatello capturing the run of surf on June 7th-8th in full-color beauty. “All the points, reefs, and beaches were firing,” Ralph says. “And while the overall conditions were not exactly ideal, the vibe in and out of the water was filled with laughter. Why do surfers have to be so cruel to one another, especially when watching your buds get smoked out in the water? I don’t know, but it’s always been that way. We hoot when someone gets a good wave, and we howl when someone eats shit. Ha… I’m smiling now just writing this. This web edit is a first for me. The shooting was shared with Kyle Linseman’s cool drone footage. I can foresee a partnership working with Kyle. He’s stoked about shooting the action. And make no mistake about it, Kyle can rip. So for him to sacrifice his own surf time to shoot speaks volumes of his newfound passion. The music is by Meshell N’degeocello and John Digwood. I’m stoked about this one. Hope you will be too.”

New Jersey’s Andrew Mazza put it best about summer in the Garden State: “School is out and the groms are frothing for some early morning action. This week was great way to start summer: makable tubes at sunrise, closeout slabs at low tide. And the best thing about being a grom is you don’t need a beach badge to get on.”

Finally, Victor Bodrie, a self-described kook from Michigan, dropped this edit from his winter spent in Melbourne Beach, Florida. Filmed by his fiancee Carlye Voorhorst and edited by Victor himself, this one is sure to make everyone smile.





