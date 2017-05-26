Friday Flicks: 5/26/17

Friday Flicks is back to celebrate the unofficial end of spring, and the summer season that lies just over the horizon now that Memorial Day weekend is upon us. And many of the waveriders featured in this 5/26/17 edition know plenty well what this change in seasons means for them…

First up, New York’s Tom Casse, who devotes pretty much his entire summer working at CoreysWave, a popular surf school in Montauk, NY. Before he settles in for day after day of lessons, camps, and East End instruction, however, Tom journeyed to Sumbawa to do the tropical perfection dance.

While we’re in the Empire State, Paul Schmidt of Rockaway surfboard shaping outfit Paul Surf caught himself a beauty on Mother’s Day morning, with Thomas LaGrega and @concass

capturing it for posterity.

Paul Surfs on Mother’s Day- New York from Boomshot on Vimeo.

In New Hampshire, Ralph Fatello dropped two Forgotten GoPro edits on us: “This is a series of web edits that were all shot on my old GoPro,” Ralph says. “How old? Well it’s the HERO II. So that’s three GoPros ago. Did I just write that? I guess I did. Any way, this first edit was shot on the last day of summer in 2014. The surfers that I can remember are Perry Reynolds, Kai Nichols, Lenny Nichols, Mike Rosa, Zach Bru, Bryan Johnson, Kyle Linsman, Kenny Linseman, and a bunch of others. You might want to take some Dramamine before watching this. It’s all water shots, so no tripods were used. Music is by Trentemoller and Grenier.”

The Forgotten Go Pro Footage 2014-2016 Part 1 from Ralph’s Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

Back to New York, where Manhattan’s George Nickoll journeyed south of the border for “Mexicolindo.” “I am a competitive surfer who first became passionate about the sport by taking the A train subway from our home in downtown Manhattan to Rockaway Beach when conditions and school permitted,” George says. “My introduction to competition was through the ESA-New York District, and over the past few years I have progressed into Surfing America Prime and Pro Junior events. This past winter I spent sometime in Mainland Mexico and put together a little clip documenting my adventures.”

↠ Mexicolindo ↞ from George Nickoll on Vimeo.

But wait, there’s more GoPro footage from Ralph and the Granite State crew!

The Forgotten GoPro Footage Part II 2014-2016 from Ralph’s Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

And finally, Emily Sarra produced this Great Lakes documentary for her Writing and Rhetoric II class at Columbia College Chicago. Not the most high-end product, sure, but it still captures the raw stoke of freshwater surfers in an adept way.





Tags: emily sarra, friday flicks, george nickoll, great lakes, montauk, new hampshire, new york, paul schmidt, paul surf, ralph fatello, sumbawa, thomas lagrega, tom casse, videos