Friday Flicks: 3/31/17

It’s our final Friday Flicks for March! And boy do we have some good videos for you to celebrate 3/31/17…

When Brett Barley says he’s pulled the best combo of his life, you sit up and listens: “March 21, 2017 was suppose to be just a fun day of chest- to shoulder-high leftover swell,” Brett said on YouTube with the clip below. “But when I showed up at the beach that morning that wasn’t the case — the swell was still pumping in. Not only was it a surprisingly fun day all around, but I managed to finally pull a big full rotation alley-oop that has seemed to elude me over the years. On my second wave of the morning, what I thought was just another barrel turned into a really good air section afterwards, and with some help from the wind, I finally lofted and rode out of an air I’ve only come close to before. Wave #2 of the morning and my day was made. Here’s a highlight of what transpired during the day: air attempts gone bad due to stiff offshore winds and some fun barrels. But what turned a normal day on Hatteras Island into a special one for me was the wave at the end of the edit.”

Only three words accompanied this video, and they’re the only three words you need to know: “Bryan Laide rips.” Carry on, ladies and gentlemen.

South Florida native Brett Henninger teamed up with Virginia Beach’s Blaine Walck and other locals in Bocas Del Toro, Panama, last month while the friends were on vacation. Brett tore his shoulder just after the trip, but all indications point toward a non-surgical solution, which is great because it means we’ll get to see more of his photos and videos of up-and-comers like Blaine coming soon!

River surfing? In West Virginia? You best believe it. Dedicated standing wave surfer Randy Fisher keeps us regularly updated with freshwater froth and this video proves that these guys will go to any length to get their shred on.

Finally, speaking of unusual angles, the Kelly Slater Wave Company tested a few alternative shapes in their picture-perfect wave pool recently, and the results (with a cameo from Stephanie Gilmore!) do not disappoint one bit.

