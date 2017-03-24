Friday Flicks: 3/24/17

Friday Flicks is back after a little Winter Storm Stella interlude last week, but the wait was worth it – we’ve got a rad assemblage of flicks for 3/24/17 to make your transition into the weekend easy breezy.

First up, Colin Herlihy sent us his second Leftovers episode, this time celebrating all the spills and thrills experienced at home sweet home. Featuring Colin, Raven Lundy, and Brian Herron, as filmed by Colin and his dad Dan and Jeff Lewis, with music by Old Crow Medicine Show.

Leftovers 2 from Colin Herlihy on Vimeo.

Next, Nicaragua, anyone? It’s almost travel season, and based on what February and March looked like in Central America, ThunderBomb Surf Camp has the uncrowded session you need to recharge.

Speaking of traveling, New Hampshire’s Ralph Fatello spent a good spell in Puerto Rico last month: “DMD is short for Dogmans, Marias and Domes,” Ralph says. “None of these spots are secret, so I don’t believe I will increase the already crowded lineups at these spots. PR is funny. There are times when you can get it almost to yourself, and others when you can share your session with a few hundred of your not-so-close friends. Yet there are still plenty of empty waves getting by. So go figure. There are lots of unknowns in this web edit, and some known. I’ll try and list those that I know: Kevin “Doc” Grondin, Kody Grondin, Ray King, Brian Morse, Jake Davidson, Bill Ryan, Ryan McGill, Rosalita, Kim, Cory, Tony, and Shelly. I dedicated the edit to Brian Ward, the New York surfer who died out at Dogmans on that first Monday we were here. Music is by King’s X and Carlos Santana. *A BIG Thank you to the Grondins for their generous and loving hospitality. There’s not enough space to tell you both, how much we love you.”

DMD (Dogmans-Marias-Domes) March 2017 from Ralph’s Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

Chincoteague’s Shane Whealton spent his own two weeks in Costa Rica, sampling the best that Nosara had to offer.

Nosara costa rica 2017 from Shane OUTside on Vimeo.

Finally, Hilton Head Island, SC’s, Jennifer Schmeer spent a little time with boogieboard inventor and all-around renaissance man Tom Morey for a feature-length documentary.

