Friday Flicks 2/3/17

Hey there! Friday Flicks is back after a one-week hiatus so the ESM crew could converge on Surf Expo in Orlando, FL, last week. And we’ve got a few videos that cover the whole spectrum this week, starting with some hearts colliding in Montauk thanks to our good friend James Katsipis — as James said, “No surf here,” but this is still a beautiful look at one of the East Coast’s most hallowed grounds, where James seeks winter solace during an early sunrise at Ditch Plains.

Hearts Colliding in Montauk from James Katsipis Studio on Vimeo.

Keller James follows North Carolina native Alex Rockrise out west for this edit featuring stellar music by The Alabama Shakes with “Sound & Color.”

Not Lost, Just Searching from keller james on Vimeo.

Now for a little #tbt to a much quainter time — November 2016, when an Election Day swell poured into Delmarva. Pure Action Sports captured all the action with Colin Herlihy and Raven Lundy of The Backdwoods crew and local grom Aidan Hopkins via an aerial surf cinematography drone. “With all the division in the country, we came together to Make America Surf Again!” said filmmaker Jasin Kania. Music: PURE Remix of Kiiara – Feels x Whethan/Opia – Falling x Alessia Cara x G-Easy (Young Bombs Mix) x Felix Cartal x Weekend Workout.

ELECTION DAY – Make America SURF Again from Jasin Kania on Vimeo.

Finally, NPI Productions returns with Episode 4 of STOK3 TV. This time, Dalton Smith and crew headed to Costa Rica for a little Pura Vida action. “One year; 10 episodes; endless stoke,” Dalton said. “We are adrenaline junkies, nature lovers, and action sports enthusiasts forever addicted to getting stoked. From the blue water of Puerto Rico to the frozen mountains of Colorado, a new adventure begins. Brought to you by Xtreme Canteen.”

