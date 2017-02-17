Friday Flicks: 2/17/17

What a week! Waves all over New England, major moves in the surfing industry, contest announcements and much, much more. Friday Flicks for 2/17/17 is heavy on the former — those New Hampshire guys know how to crank out solid edits — with a few more recent gems sprinkled in. Enjoy and here’s to a wave-filled weekend…

First up, Valentine’s Day in New Hampshire with Ralph Fatello, who’s been killing it this week with daily edits (including this one from the blizzardy day before).

VALENTINE ROCK 2-14-17 from Ralph’s Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

Next up, Dalton Smith of NPI Productions talks about the evolution of his production company (and its name).

And now, this — Mick Fanning and the Rip Curl crew showcase their latest discovery, a flawless sand-bottom right pointbreak that stretches for something like three miles, earning comparisons to Namibia’s Skeleton Bay, only in reverse. Also, requiring nothing but boardshorts, without another living soul in the area. Purportedly, only four people have ever surfed this wave. Oh, and that growling soundtrack? That’s Australia’s King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, one of the finest, most ferocious psych-rock bands on the planet. Every surfer in the world should see this one, if for not other reason than to remember that empty gems are still out there.

Now for something a little different (but still from New England): “This spot showed up with a little more than a dozen roses this Valentine’s Day,” says filmmaker Tyler Reinhold. “Light offshore winds, long-period swell, and the occasional snow flurry made for one hell of a session.”

Cold Embrace from Tyler Reinhold on Vimeo.

How about some humor for the weekend? A little video analysis of surfing cats and an examination of Mick and Kelly’s ongoing battle? Yes, please…

Finally, a bonus from New England — Ralph Fatello’s video of the Snow Moon swell that graced our northern coastline last Friday, which after a busy week seems like forever ago.

The SNOW MOON Swell 2-10-17 from Ralph’s Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

Tags: 2/17/17, 2017, dalton smith, february 17, friday flicks, mick fanning, new hampshire, npi productions, pointbreak, ralph fatello, rip curl, tyler reinhold