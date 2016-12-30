Friday Flicks: 12/30/16

Ahoy! It’s the last Friday Flicks of the week, the month, and the year, which means we’ve got a few 2016 recaps + a few wonderfully random clips coming your way from 12/30/16. Now who’s ready for 2017?

First up, New York firefighter/filmmaker Etan Blatt drops his look back at 2016, with all content captured, edited, and colored by Mr. Blatt himself when he’s not serving the greatest city in the world as one of its hardest working public servants.

Etan Blatt Digital Media | 2016 from Etan Blatt on Vimeo.

Next up, Vero Beach, FL, native Dylan Palmer has been posted up at Lakey Peak in Indonesia with hell-raising skim savant Brad Domke. But Dylan has also pointed his lens at more local concerns, like rising Lakey grom Bronson Meidy, who we’ll surely be seeing more of in the near future.

Speaking of tropical escapes (and who doesn’t need one of those this time of year?), Sam Moody compiled the following clip of Daniel and Matthew Glenn and Simon Hetrick tearing up Barbados in November around the Soup Bowl Pro.

ZIKA from ClubMedSucks on Vimeo.

New Jersey’s Jude Clark packs an entire year into this two-minute highlight clip — and the highlights are dang beautiful thanks to camerawork from Matt Catalano (drone), Ryan Mack (water), Mike Cassella, Timmy Torchia, Mike Parziali, Sean Padgett, and Cole Hallman. Plus you can’t go wrong soundtracking your clip with one of 2016’s best albums by Frank Ocean.

Jude Clark 2016 from Jude Clark on Vimeo.

And finally, New Hampshire’s Ralph Fatello occupies his normal Friday Flicks slot with his own rumination on the crazy last 12 months: “What’s there to tell? Let’s face it — 2016 was one weird year. Personally, I’m glad it’s behind us. All the celebs and sports figures dying off. It was crazy. However, during that awful year, there was some decent surf, from January 2016 to December 2016. These are the best from each clip that I shot all year. The surfers are the usual lot: Kai Nichols, Kody Grondin, Jesse Gould, Weston Rogers, Max Fatello, Tom Hay, Mike Stanek, Mikey Evans, Mikey Moran, Casey Lockwood, Phil Carey, Dave Cropper, Matt Colby, Kevin Grondin, Tom Hay, Ryan Jackson, Johnny Meehan, Lenny Nichols, Markey J, Toby Parke, Kyle Linseman, Pev, Michael Kirby, and a bunch of others. Music is by Gary Hoey. Looking forward to 2017 and hoping it’s better than this last year.” Amen to that.

The BEST OF 2016 from Ralph’s Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

Tags: barbados, best of 2016, brendan meidy, dylan palmer, etan blatt, friday flicks, indonesia, jude clark, lakey peak, new hampshire, new jersey, new york, ralph fatello, sam moody, video