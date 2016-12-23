Friday Flicks: 12/23/16

Welcome to our pre-Christmas edition of Friday Flicks! Things have been a little slow ’round these parts this week, but we still found a few killer clips, new and old, for your 12/23/16 holiday weekend enjoyment. First up, Pilgrim Surf + Supply teams up with Blundstone to highlight New York City shaper Joe “Clams” Falcone in this insightful clip.

Next up, South Florida wahine Zoe Benedetto stars in a powerful comeback story: after suffering a traumatic head injury at Uppers, Zoe still contested the Surfing America USA Championships with 18 stitches in her ear — only to have the swim cap and bandages ripped off during her semifinal. She withdrew from the heat and contest, but then came back later in the fall to win u12 and u16 Girls at the ASF Championships and requalify for the USA Champs in 2017.

Next, a little #flashbackfriday action with New York superstar Balaram Stack and his “25 Savage” edit courtesy of our friends at Surfing Magazine.

You didn’t think we’d come all this way and not give you some-Christmas themed shenanigans, did you? In this case, it’s the Nub TV crew bombing an Atlantic City, NJ, parking garage on a freakin’ Christmas sled skateboard. How you like them apples?

As usual, New Hampshire’s Ralph Fatello got his Friday Flicks contribution in just in time — and baby, it’s cold outside with some single-digit sea smoke on the Seacoast. Stay warm this Christmas weekend, friends…

RISE UP Sea Smoke 12-21-16 from Ralph’s Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

…And if you need help doing that, consider checking out the world-famous Surfing Santas on Christmas Eve in Cocoa Beach. Estimates say more than 5,000 costume-clad chargers will hit the wild surf on December 24th, with a few thousand more partying hard on the sand. It’s all for a good cause (proceeds go to Grind For Life and the Florida Surf Museum) AND it’s supposed to be 78º and sunny tomorrow. Can’t beat that, right?

