First Day of Spring in OCMD w/ Vince Boulanger

March 21, 2017 • Videos

A quick video produced by Dave Messick of Unscene Productions featuring Vince Boulanger in Ocean City, MD, for two quick surf sessions on March 20th, 2017 to ring in the first day of spring of 2017. Tunes by Atlas Genius, “If So.”

