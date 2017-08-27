Video: Eva Woodland in Costa Rica

August 27, 2017 • Videos

“Spent a month surfing and traveling Costa Rica from Pavones to Guanacaste,” says Central Florida’s Eva Woodland. “Met up with my parents the last few days and finally got some video! Enjoy.”

2017 Northern CR from Eva Luna Woodland on Vimeo.

