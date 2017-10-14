ESA 2017 Championships Video Re-Cap

October 14, 2017 • Videos

The Shoots Media crew has done it it once again capturing and stitching together all the video hot takes from the ESA’s historical 50’th annual championships on the south side of Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, NC. A milestone event in both stature as the worlds longest running amature organization as well as being held in one of the best swell’s in the organizations history compliments of Hurricane Jose, the ESA’s 2017 East Coast Championships is one for the record books in more way’s than one. – Mez –

