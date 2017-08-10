While on an East Coast road trip for Rusty, west coast pro Kevin Schulz met up with Rob Kelly and Matt Keenan in Ocean City, New Jersey, for a grindy summer grovel session. It’s impressive seeing what Kevin can do with below-average surf. If you ever need motivation when the surf’s small, just watch this video filmed by Ryan Simalchik and Kyle Flath to get inspired. Song: Twin Shadows, “Five Seconds”

Tags: kevin schulz, matt keenan, new jersey, ocean city, rob kelly, ryan simalchik, summer