August 10, 2017 • Videos
While on an East Coast road trip for Rusty, west coast pro Kevin Schulz met up with Rob Kelly and Matt Keenan in Ocean City, New Jersey, for a grindy summer grovel session. It’s impressive seeing what Kevin can do with below-average surf. If you ever need motivation when the surf’s small, just watch this video filmed by Ryan Simalchik and Kyle Flath to get inspired. Song: Twin Shadows, “Five Seconds”
More Featured Videos
-
Cruising Through Nicaragua w/ Patrick Conklin
August 11, 2017
-
Video: The Nixon Weird Invitational in Virginia Beach
August 11, 2017
-
East Coast Summer Grind w/ Rob Kelly and Kevin Schulz
August 10, 2017
-
Jude Clark in Early Retirement
August 8, 2017
-
Speed w/ Simon Hetrick
August 7, 2017
-
Gracias Puerto w/ Dwight Pastrana — Video by Jorgito Rivera
August 4, 2017
-
Tetanus Point Teaser — Video by Kyle Arcomano
August 3, 2017
-
The_Cvrrent — July 2017 Logging in Rhode Island
August 3, 2017
-
#tbt: “Always Right” Streaming Now!
July 27, 2017
-
Now Streaming: Vissla’s Latest Film “Pedro’s Bay”
July 27, 2017
-
Summer Swell in Nova Scotia w/ Rob Kelly + Frothylip...
July 24, 2017
-
•EAST in Indonesia with New York’s Jared Bono
July 20, 2017
Tags: kevin schulz, matt keenan, new jersey, ocean city, rob kelly, ryan simalchik, summer