East Coast Summer Grind w/ Rob Kelly and Kevin Schulz

August 10, 2017 • Videos

While on an East Coast road trip for Rusty, west coast pro Kevin Schulz met up with Rob Kelly and Matt Keenan in Ocean City, New Jersey, for a grindy summer grovel session. It’s impressive seeing what Kevin can do with below-average surf. If you ever need motivation when the surf’s small, just watch this video filmed by Ryan Simalchik and Kyle Flath to get inspired. Song: Twin Shadows, “Five Seconds”

