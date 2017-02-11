February 11, 2017 • Videos
Such is the feeling that comes from watching his perfect union of contrary things filmed during Winter Storm Niko in Long Beach, New York, on February 9th with Sony gear and Salty Surf Housing and then edited shortly thereafter. Get transfixed — this is the one of the most beautiful non-surf action edits you’ll ever see.
DISENGAGEMENT | WINTER STORM NIKO from Etan Blatt on Vimeo.
More Featured Videos
-
Disengagement During Winter Storm Niko in New York
February 11, 2017
-
Friday Flicks: 2/10/17
February 10, 2017
-
Now Streaming: Full E. Geiselman Movie by Surfing Magazine
February 4, 2017
-
Vissla’s “Youther” Starring Cantor, Hetrick, Allan, Huckabee
February 3, 2017
-
Friday Flicks 2/3/17
February 3, 2017
-
Time To Waste: January 24th, 2017 From Above
February 2, 2017
-
New Haydenshapes Team Edit: ‘The Loot’ ft. Dylan Graves, Ando,...
February 1, 2017
-
ESA Premieres “50 Years Strong” Documentary
January 31, 2017
-
One Twenty-Four Seventeen
January 29, 2017
-
The Nor’easter in New England
January 27, 2017
-
Caribbean Dreams: Surfing Barbados by NPI Productions
January 24, 2017
-
The 45th — January 20th, 2017 in New England
January 24, 2017
Tags: blizzard, cold, etan blatt, new york, nysea, snow, winter, winter storm niko