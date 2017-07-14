July 14, 2017 • Videos
TJ Thran and Andrew Nota recently started an online platform called The Cvrrent to celebrate Rhode Island’s surfing community. Their focus is on classic longboarding for now but Thran says they plan to cover all aspects of Rhode Island surfing in the future. Their first mini-movie below depicts some of the better June sessions around the state, with surfing by Andrew Nota, Pat Bedsole, Matt Nota, Kyle Halavik, Jon Baylor, Chayne Cousens, Matthew Krupa, TJ Thran, and Craig Gogan, filming by TJ Thran, Andrew Nota, Kyle Halavik, and Tom Norberto, edit by TJ Thran, and music by The Uplifting Bell Ends. Look up more at endlessdecade.com/thecvrrent.
the_cvrrent // june ’17 from Endless Decade on Vimeo.
The Cvrrent — June '17 in Rhode Island
