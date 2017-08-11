Cruising Through Nicaragua w/ Patrick Conklin

August 11, 2017 • Videos
North Florida native Patrick Conklin cruises through Nicaragua riding a vintage single-fin, vintage finless singleton, hand shaped twin-fin, and three-fin bonzer in this chill clip.
nica vid from Universal Vibrationalists on Vimeo.
Tags: bonzer, nicaragua, patrick conklin, single-fin, twin-fin