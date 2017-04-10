“The Crest” Makes East Coast Premiere on April 27th

April 10, 2017 • Videos

A few years ago, Massachusetts native, accomplished artist, and stylish longboarder Andrew Jacob reached out with plans to make “The Crest,” a film about journeying back to Ireland on an unusual mission: “two descendants of an Irish king journey to an island where he once presided — not to reclaim the land but to surf the waves.” Now, Jacob and director Mark Covino, who produced the acclaimed documentary A Band Called Death, have finished their project, and it’s due to debut on April 27th at the Somerville Theatre as part of the Independent Film Festival Boston. Watch the trailer below, click here to purchase tickets for the premiere, and stay tuned for a full review.

The Crest – Trailer 1 from Mark Covino on Vimeo.

