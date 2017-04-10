April 10, 2017 • Videos
A few years ago, Massachusetts native, accomplished artist, and stylish longboarder Andrew Jacob reached out with plans to make “The Crest,” a film about journeying back to Ireland on an unusual mission: “two descendants of an Irish king journey to an island where he once presided — not to reclaim the land but to surf the waves.” Now, Jacob and director Mark Covino, who produced the acclaimed documentary A Band Called Death, have finished their project, and it’s due to debut on April 27th at the Somerville Theatre as part of the Independent Film Festival Boston. Watch the trailer below, click here to purchase tickets for the premiere, and stay tuned for a full review.
The Crest – Trailer 1 from Mark Covino on Vimeo.
More Featured Videos
-
“The Crest” Makes East Coast Premiere on April 27th
April 10, 2017
-
Asher King in Costa Rica — Video: Harrison Abry &...
April 5, 2017
-
Oahu 1980 with the New Hampshire Crew
April 2, 2017
-
Friday Flicks: 3/31/17
March 31, 2017
-
Brainless — New England Surf Film Teaser
March 30, 2017
-
Sri Lanka Sessions w/ Ricky Muñiz + Glide Surf Co.
March 29, 2017
-
Draw Your Own Line w/ New Jersey Native Chris Mansor
March 29, 2017
-
Oliver Kurtz in Aftermath
March 28, 2017
-
RD2Happiness / Skudin Surf Shack / Claro Air Show 2017
March 27, 2017
-
Friday Flicks: 3/24/17
March 24, 2017
-
Spring Day in New Hampshire — Video: Ralph Fatello
March 23, 2017
-
Pau Hana — Hawaii with Matt Bender
March 22, 2017
Tags: andrew jacob, ireland, massachusetts, the crest, video