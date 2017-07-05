“Time Flies” is the third film from Herlihy Productions. Edited and directed by Joey Dwyer with cameos by Raven Lundy, Mark Healey, Aamion Goodwin, Kohl Christenson, and Dick Brewer to name a few, “Time Flies” is a documentary about Colin Herlihy and his father Dan’s passion for storm chasing, travel, and enriching ourselves in surf culture and history.

Time Flies – Coming Soon from Colin Herlihy on Vimeo.

“Time Has Come The Odyssey Continues,” released in 2001, was Colin’s first film, which documented his travels and the evolution of his signature Toobs bodyboard. Colin and his dad’s second film “Surfing Through Time” was a historical documentary covering surfboard design and progression from 1937-1969 and the pioneers from that era that were responsible for advancements in board design. Herlihy Productions plans to release this film on a cable network in the near future.

