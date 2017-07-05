Time Flies – Coming Soon from Colin Herlihy on Vimeo.
“Time Has Come The Odyssey Continues,” released in 2001, was Colin’s first film, which documented his travels and the evolution of his signature Toobs bodyboard. Colin and his dad’s second film “Surfing Through Time” was a historical documentary covering surfboard design and progression from 1937-1969 and the pioneers from that era that were responsible for advancements in board design. Herlihy Productions plans to release this film on a cable network in the near future.
