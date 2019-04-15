Clipped! Owen Moss Owning It In Hawaii!

We closed out the week on www.easternsurf.com this past Friday with a nice video segment of 13 year old east coast Hurley team rider Zoe Benedetto shredding on her maiden trip to Hawaii ( see story below ) . Since Right Coast Hurley team manager Asher Nolan pushed across another brilliant, minute long clip of Owen Moss this time it seemed like a great way to start our week with yet another another brilliant grom ripper from our coast lighting it up on the North Shore. Filmed and edited by Asher Nolan and Jordan Montgomery.