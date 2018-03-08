Clipped! Jersey’s Logan Kamden’s Epic SoBe Barrel By T.R. DeVeney !

Reigning E.S.A. east coast Junior Mens champion, Logan Kamden, who is in Florida for the Ron Jon’s pro in Cocoa Beach, pulls into a rare moment during the winter storm Riley swell down in Miami’s South Beach as captured in this clip by fellow Monmouth County New Jerseyian, T.R. Deveney. It’s rare to even see a ridable wave in SoBe let alone stuff yourself into legitimate 6 foot plus tube like this one. If you have any A-Plus clips you’d like to see featured here and on our Instagram account at easternsurfmag, please send to editor@easternsurf.com for consideration.

Tags: Clipped!