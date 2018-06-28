Clipped! Brett Henningers Perfect Un-ridden Wave Down Mexico Way

If a perfectly delicious, un-ridden wave anyone could rip the Bejeezus out of passes in front of your eyes from on high and has no song does anyone really care?

We sure as hell don’t but I found via iTunes that The Greenhornes cut “Underestimator” off the “****” ( four stars ) album works like a champ!

Score your own soundtrack and check out this beautiful, 53 second long slo-mo drone angle captured by Florida’s Mr. Brett Henninger and mind surf yourself into a coma. – Mez –

One Perfect Wave from Brett Henninger on Vimeo.