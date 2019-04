One of the East Coast’s most promising grom’s, 13 year old Zoe Benedetto just returned from her first ever trip to Hawaii. If the super young Floridian looks this comfortable in these handful of clips ripping at North Shore break at any size where it’s dog-eat-dog out there then it’s gonna be a gas watching her evolution in the coming year’s. She’s got this. Filmed by Asher Nolan and Jordan Montgomery.

Honey Girl from Christine Rader Benedetto on Vimeo.