Cam Richards ’22’ Video Debut… Filmed in Just Another Shithole Country

It’s too bad Donald Trump, unlike Cam Richards, doesn’t surf.

If he did he would learn: all that glitters with gold isn’t just the gaudy, bejeweled motifs with which he frames his crass, cruel and ignorant lack of empathy and sympathy for those far less fortunate. Because they possess the greatest gift possible: warm, welcoming hearts of gold, the priceless beauty of their alternate cultures, and unexplored Third World coastlines to surf.

Cam Richards recently went shit-holing, surfed his ass off, totally slayed it with a ton of A-clips and thought he was in wave riding heaven which he was.

It’s probably too late to save his soul-less soul , but somebody please send #45 this video to prod his ass out of Mar-A-Largo and off the golf course to see what he’s missing.

– Mez –