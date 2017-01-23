January 23, 2017 • Videos
North Carolina filmmaker Jacob Laham of Brown Bear Visuals pieces together a beauty of an edit from two days (January 19th and 20th, 2017) on Hawaii’s North Shore, featuring elite talent like Kelly Slater
Brown Bear’s Bangers: Banzai Pipeline from Brown Bear Visuals on Vimeo.
