Brown Bear’s Bangers: Banzai Pipeline

January 23, 2017 • Videos

North Carolina filmmaker Jacob Laham of Brown Bear Visuals pieces together a beauty of an edit from two days (January 19th and 20th, 2017) on Hawaii’s North Shore, featuring elite talent like Kelly Slater

Brown Bear’s Bangers: Banzai Pipeline from Brown Bear Visuals on Vimeo.

  • Chris Junkin

    Bomb ass edit!

