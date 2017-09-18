Brainfried — Pumping Barrels in Nicaragua

September 18, 2017 • Videos

“So stoked to drop our new film ‘Brainfried’ brought to you by Ron Jon Surf Shop!” says Central Florida filmmaker Dalton Smith of NPI Productions. “After years of traveling to Nicaragua the boys finally scored a pumping swell with some insane barrels and heavy wipeouts.”

