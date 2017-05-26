May 26, 2017 • Videos
When Brad Domke goes to the beach, he brings all of his toys — skimboard, surfboard, and 8’0″ INT soft top. A good run of swell hit this little beachbreak in California and Domke was on it, run skimboarding at the dead high tides and mixing it up between riding his surfboard and board transferring via the soft top to his skimboard. The Triple Combo Platter was filmed and edited by Dylan Palmer with GoPro water footage by Brent Weldon (youtube.com/brentweldon).
More Featured Videos
-
Brad Domke Mini Movie: The Triple Combo Platter
May 26, 2017
-
#tbt: Beachvilles by Mike Risck ft. Mendia, Lopez, Ward, and...
May 25, 2017
-
Yew — A Video Filmed Around the Caribbean by Brett...
May 24, 2017
-
Garden State Spring — Video: Thomas Larney
May 23, 2017
-
Brad Domke + Jamie O’Brien at The Wedge
May 21, 2017
-
Mother’s Day Swell in New Hampshire
May 20, 2017
-
Thawing Out with New York Grom CJ Mangio
May 19, 2017
-
Nohea Futrell in Costa Rica — Video: Initiative Surf
May 15, 2017
-
Pear Shaped — A Surf Short by Lauren Hill
May 14, 2017
-
Blake Kantack in Nicaragua — Spring Break 2017
May 14, 2017
-
Mickey McCarthy Paddle-Out at ESA Mid-Atlantic Regionals
May 10, 2017
-
New Jersey Surfing May 7th, 2017 — Video: Leo Schnappauf
May 9, 2017
Tags: board transfer, brad domke, california, dylan palmer, skimboard, soft top, surfboard, video