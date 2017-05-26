When Brad Domke goes to the beach, he brings all of his toys — skimboard, surfboard, and 8’0″ INT soft top. A good run of swell hit this little beachbreak in California and Domke was on it, run skimboarding at the dead high tides and mixing it up between riding his surfboard and board transferring via the soft top to his skimboard. The Triple Combo Platter was filmed and edited by Dylan Palmer with GoPro water footage by Brent Weldon (youtube.com/brentweldon).





Tags: board transfer, brad domke, california, dylan palmer, skimboard, soft top, surfboard, video