Brad Domke, Jamie O’Brien, and Sean “Poopies” McInerney all linked up at The Wedge last epic weekend and scored some pumping waves. From board transfers at mutant Cylinders to connecting side waves into closeout glory — and on almost every wave craft you could think of. Don’t miss a second of this action-packed clip filmed and edited by Dylan Palmer with GoPro water footage from Brent Weldon (and don’t forget to SUBSCRIBE to Brad’s YouTube channel). Also featuring Sam Stinnett and Paulo Prietto.





