June 21, 2017 • Videos
Hector Santamaria takes it to the next level by pulling his first backflip on video in some fun summer surf at home in Puerto Rico. Filmed by Geanna Rodriguez and edited by @power_cookies with extra surfing by Juan Carlos “Burger” Gerena and Raúl Hernández.
Birdie Summer from POWER COOKIES on Vimeo.
Tags: backflip, hector santamaria, juan carlos burger gerena, puerto rico, raul hernandez, video