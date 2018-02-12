Big Steve Pitmann Goes Rippin’ in El Sal !

February 12, 2018

From a cherubic, cuddly looking 13 year old grom on an ESM / Volcom Ecuador trip back in 2011 to being called  “the worlds best 14 year old surfer” by Stab in 2015, little Stevie Pittman is now a near full grown, muscled out man and crushing everything he paddles into.

Noa Deane grom look-a-like Little Stevie Pitmann, Ecuador, February, 2011. Photo: Mez

The air game he first made his name with as a pre-teen is better than ever  ( “… shades of Noa Deane” Stab continued to gush ) but now that the child prodigy from North Carolina has put on about 100 plus pounds and several feet of vertical growth onto that once lithesome, grommie frame since that ESM Centro adventure seven years ago we think we’ll just start calling him “Big Steve” now. As in going huge and HAM with his surfing as this shot in El Salvador short by Jordon Montgomery video so clearly illustrates.  We even think Noa Deane would have to agree. -Mez –

