Big News! “Trouble” On Tap At The “Surf And Ale” Movie Bash!

Head to the Charleston Music Hall this Friday night for the Surf & Ale Bash, presented in part by the Carolina Surf Film Festival. The event features films like “Trouble, the Lisa Andersen Story”, about the first woman on the cover of Surfer Magazine (although you’ll find out she’s a lot more than that); Thank You Mother, a cinematic journey of “surfing, simplicity, and appreciation”, Simulation, a collection of Jake Kelley’s “epic” A-clips, Logan Marshall’s Episode 1 and Mason Barnes Winter Of 2018 / 2019.

While Andersen’s professional surfing success is well documented (four-time world champion, first woman on the cover of SURFER Magazine shot by ESM’s own Tom Dugan), the details of her journey from Ormond Beach runaway to one of the most famous surfers of all time are less well-known.

And, by the way, if you’re not familiar with Logan Marshall, he is an up-and-coming local Outer Banks videographer and one of www.easternsurf.com’s MVC’s ( Most Valuable Contributor’s ) that’s making waves in the surf film industry. He has won the “Carolina Surf Filmmaker” in 2017 and then in 2018, we won the “Emerging Filmmaker and Carolina Pioneer” award. His latest notable project “Outer” was released and premiered on the Outer Banks in July, 2018. It is a documentary of the surfing community here on the Outer Banks starring: Jesse Hines, Bo Raynor, Quentin Turko, Lynn Shell, also featuring: Micha Cantor, Lucas Rogers, Brett Barley and friends.

Two other Surf And Ale bashes on tap are in Wilmington, NC March 30th and Myrtle Beach, SC March 31st. Go to the Carolina Film Festival websire for tickets and all other details.

TROUBLE: The Lisa Andersen Story (TRAILER) from Jesse Schluntz on Vimeo.