Big News! New Jersey Surfing Hall Of Fame Class Of 2019 Announced!

President Brian Heritage and the crew at the New Jersey Surfing Hall Of Fame have just announced via video drop ( click on the orange highlighted link below to view video ) the 12 Garden State Legends who have been selected to go into the Hall Of Fame with Ben “Gravy” Graeff doing the honors. The big night is May 31st and will be held at the old Algonquin Theater where the inaugural NJSHOF class was birthed in 2015. For tickets and information go to the Hall Of Fames website where only 300 tickets are available for what will be the party of the year and a sold out evening.

2019njshof