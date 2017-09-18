Aug’Easter in New Hampshire — Video by Ralph Fatello

September 18, 2017 • Videos

“With all the recent Hurricane activity as of late I had put this footage on the back burner. It’s that end of August Nor’easter that we had on the 30th and 31st of August. I was surprised when doing the edit at just how good the waves were that swell. There’s some really good surf in this edit. It’s all local. Both the talent and the surf. I used the cool Beautiful People sampling Hendrix tunes. And once again, it all flows. I’ll be busy shooting JOSE and MARIA in the next few days, meanwhile, take a short trip back to last month and enjoy AUGEASTER.”

AUGEASTER 8-30-31-2017 from Ralph's Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

Tags: , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


September 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 203

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM