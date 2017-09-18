Aug’Easter in New Hampshire — Video by Ralph Fatello

September 18, 2017 • Videos
“With all the recent Hurricane activity as of late I had put this footage on the back burner. It’s that end of August Nor’easter that we had on the 30th and 31st of August. I was surprised when doing the edit at just how good the waves were that swell. There’s some really good surf in this edit. It’s all local. Both the talent and the surf. I used the cool Beautiful People sampling Hendrix tunes. And once again, it all flows. I’ll be busy shooting JOSE and MARIA in the next few days, meanwhile, take a short trip back to last month and enjoy AUGEASTER.”
AUGEASTER 8-30-31-2017 from Ralph's Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.
Tags: aug'easter, august 2017, new hampshire, ralph fatello