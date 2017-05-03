May 3, 2017 • Videos
Filmmaker Jordan Montgomery follows fellow Virginia Beach native Michael Dunphy and South Carolina’s Cam Richards around the Caribbean, with big airs, huge turns, and beautiful barrels the end result. Additional editing by Reagan Ritchie, with music by Baltimore-via-North Carolina trio Future Islands.
Atlas Blue from Jordan Montgomery on Vimeo.
More Featured Videos
-
Atlas Blue: Michael Dunphy + Cam Richards in the Caribbean
May 3, 2017
-
Anything with Trenton Tarpits and John Massey
May 2, 2017
-
Just Dance with Joey Crum — Video by Jeffrey O’Neil
May 1, 2017
-
Friday Flicks: 4/28/17
April 28, 2017
-
Residency with FL Native/Hawaii Transplant Schuyler Allen
April 25, 2017
-
Rush — Simon Hetrick in Hawaii
April 21, 2017
-
#tbt: Mexico Mixtape w/ Brad Domke & Jamie O’Brien
April 20, 2017
-
Reef’s Just Passing Through Mainland Mexico
April 13, 2017
-
Jared Bono’s Costa Rican Winter
April 12, 2017
-
“The Crest” Makes East Coast Premiere on April 27th
April 10, 2017
-
Asher King in Costa Rica — Video: Harrison Abry &...
April 5, 2017
-
Oahu 1980 with the New Hampshire Crew
April 2, 2017
Tags: cam richards, caribbean, jordan montgomery, michael dunphy, videos