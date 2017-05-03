Atlas Blue: Michael Dunphy + Cam Richards in the Caribbean

May 3, 2017 • Videos

Filmmaker Jordan Montgomery follows fellow Virginia Beach native Michael Dunphy and South Carolina’s Cam Richards around the Caribbean, with big airs, huge turns, and beautiful barrels the end result. Additional editing by Reagan Ritchie, with music by Baltimore-via-North Carolina trio Future Islands.

Atlas Blue from Jordan Montgomery on Vimeo.

Tags: , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


May 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 200

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM