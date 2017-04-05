Asher King in Costa Rica — Video: Harrison Abry & Tommy Potterton

April 5, 2017 • Videos

“Each year, as the north swells of winter taper off and the Southern Hemisphere swell machine is yet to kick into gear, the beachbreaks of northern Costa Rica are left with small, soft, albeit fun waves,” says North Florida native Asher King, who sent in this groovy, rad edit featuring the awesome tune “Ana” by Los Saicos. “In these spring conditions, fun can be maximized with boards of the one- and two-fin variety.” To which we say amen and keep it coming, Asher.

1’s & 2’s from Asher King on Vimeo.

