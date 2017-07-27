In the early ’90s, two veteran East Coast photographers, Tom Dugan and Dick “Mez” Meseroll, had become disenchanted with the Southern California-based surf media’s notorious lack of editorial focus on the world’s largest and most passionate surfing region. But in 1991, that all changed when the duo decided enough was enough and it was time to give their culturally rich waveriding community what it sorely needed and deserved — its very own publication, which they titled simply Eastern Surf Magazine. Since its first edition, ESM has become THE definitive publication documenting the diverse surfing lifestyle east of the Rockies. To this day, ESM continues to chronicle every aspect of Rightside surf culture, which claims some of the hottest “no-name” chargers in waves of all sizes to cutting-edge freaks breaking boundaries on and above wave faces everywhere. Oh, and on their day, our waves are pretty damn good, too. Enjoy this #tbt post to “Always Right,” our first full-length film project, painstakingly put together with the same fanatical devotion to the East Coast cause that goes into every issue of ESM and every post on EasternSurf.com.

