Push Play- Winter Storm Riley Mad Edit By Justin Rutherford!

Sure it’s been a few weeks / months seemingly and reams of hype and exposure but this semi-long play of winter storm Riley by Justin Rutherford who filmed both New Jersey and Puerto Rico going mental with a dearth of never been seen before clips is well worth the 6 plus minutes viewing time with some more than a few ! holy shittake ! moments.

With excellent film quality, and being tis is the first full day of Spring this edit nails the swell of the winter and marks it’s ending.

But is it really over yet? – Mez –

We quote Mr. Rutherford thusly:

Winter Storm Riley lit up the Atlantic Ocean. Started out shooting two days in New Jersey before booking a last minute ticket to Puerto Rico for a few days with Billy. This is what we saw.

Surfers:

Simon Hetrick, Sam Hammer, Rob Kelly, Jude Clark, Kevin Schulz, Conor Willem, Sebastian Moreno, Brett Barley, Quentin Turko,

Billy Scott, Nate Behl, Jake Marshall, Damien Fahrenfort, Marley Puglielli, Hector Santamaria, Darren Muschett, and some locals.