Push Play! ESA All-Stars North Shore Of Hawaii Video Wrap-up

They came, they surfed they learned with a little help from their friends on the North Shore like Tamayo Perry, Shane Beschen and former a ESA All-Star – whom you might also know as the 11 x world surfing champion – Kelly Slater. Push play to view the Winter of 2018-19 ESA All-Star trip to Hawaii video wrap up and stay tuned for the ESM web feature next week! Filmed by Terry Reis at @ surfshooterhawaii to follow on Instagram and www.surfshooterhawaii.com to check out the website for ton’s of other visual goodies.

ESA 2019 All-Stars Hawaii Trip from Terry Reis on Vimeo.