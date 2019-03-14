Push Play! ESA All-Stars North Shore Of Hawaii Video Wrap-up

March 14, 2019 • Uncategorized, Videos

They came, they surfed they learned with a little help from their friends on the North Shore like Tamayo Perry, Shane Beschen and former a ESA All-Star – whom you might also know as the 11 x world surfing champion – Kelly Slater. Push play to view the Winter of 2018-19 ESA All-Star trip to Hawaii video wrap up and stay tuned for the ESM web feature next week! Filmed by Terry Reis at @ surfshooterhawaii to follow on Instagram and www.surfshooterhawaii.com to check out the website for ton’s of other visual goodies.

ESA 2019 All-Stars Hawaii Trip from Terry Reis on Vimeo.

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM

[instashow columns="2" rows="2"]