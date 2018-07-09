Push Play >> Cam And Eric Steal the Show as Vissla Drops “TOLOKA”!

( please scroll down to bottom of video review to view the edit … )

“TOLOKA” ?

Leave it to Vissla to 1) come up with another gnarly vid where-in two of our coasts best wave riders – Cam Richards and Eric Geiselman fresh of dropping his and brother Evan’s “Brothers” edit – shine amongst a small galaxy of of Vissla’s star riders and 2) come up with a title that seeming makes no sense at all or at least uses a word nobody has a clue to it’s meaning so, here ya go, straight from Google-ville.

From the website www.whatmeaningof.com:

Astrologically, TOLOKA is ruled by the Moon and relates to the sign of Cancer. The power of this number denotes emotions and duality, but these qualities are at the same time its strengths and its weaknesses. People who channel these energies have high sensitivity for both, their own feelings and those of others. This sensitivity can often prevent the manifestation of his own talents.

Or we can break it down this way from www.whatmeaningof.com:

Letter T Meaning For TOLOKA

Likes to organize and structure things. Has a dominant aura that can lead to conflicts when overcome by emotions. So it needs to know the limits of his strength. Very tidy and dominant as a leader. Sees clearly how things should be. Additionally wants to share knowledge and love. Radiates kindness, tolerance and an aura of patience.

Letter O Meaning For TOLOKA A high sense of justice and a lot of integrity. Spiritual intelligence makes it noble, lucid and full of emotions. Acting only by the hearts honest desires. Is very keen to help. Solving problems fast is possible through high intelligence and an above average memory. Shining professionally is easy because of an innate ability for studies. It knows what it wants and ultimately achieves its objectives.

Letter L Meaning For TOLOKA Shows activity, creativity and dedication in all what it does. Potential sign of intelligence. Lives according to the principles of honesty and generosity. Unique capacity for understanding smart visions in new ideas. Wants to finish everything started and likes to help those who need it. The company of family and friends is the best way to enjoy life.

Letter K Meaning For TOLOKA Gives truly idealistic and creative vibes. Often very spiritual or material and always caring for others. It has positive objectives and possesses a commanding presence of leadership. Lots of energy that reaches for ideals to achieve success. This brings forth a good energy that is strong and durable. However it may fall in nervous disorders by its excessive activities.

Letter A Meaning For TOLOKA The biggest strength for the letter A is imagination. Favoring development of new ideas while radiating dynamism, initiative and will. This is a great sign of confidence. Essentially a desire to be first. Achieving objectives comes without great efforts. Has talent as a leader and often succeeds in business or politics.

Kinda makes sense now, no? Good on Vissla for provoking thought, top rankin’ video making and the cleverness that is the DNA of the Vissla enterprise itself . – Mez –

TOLOKA from Vissla on Vimeo.