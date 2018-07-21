Push Play>> Brett Henninger Drops “Fortachon” Mex Edit With Kerlin, Reyes and Cabrero Charging!

Floridian filmer Brett Henninger’s latest video drop, Fortachon ( “strong” en Español amigos y amigas ) captures in beautifully shot hi-def Treasure Coast ripper Sutton Kerlin, Cali’s Tim Reyes, Puerto Rico charger Carlos Carbrero, Zach Bucolo, Alejo Marin and “Fito” ripping apart hypnotic, Mexican left points as well as gophering deep inside barreling Puerto. Strong? We rate it “Supremo Fortachon” from action clip’s to drone angles to pacing to music and the final five minute edit. Look for an accompanying web piece by Senor Brett on www.easternsurf.com next week! Con gracias por todo to Stuart Florida’s Surf Central Surf Shop, Ital Bowls, Volcom, Stance, Orion Surfboards, Impact Surfboards and Coco Ramirez Surf Adventures …

Fortachon from Brett Henninger on Vimeo.