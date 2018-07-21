Push Play>> Brett Henninger Drops “Fortachon” Mex Edit With Kerlin, Reyes and Cabrero Charging!

July 21, 2018 • Uncategorized

Floridian filmer Brett Henninger’s latest video drop, Fortachon ( “strong” en Español amigos y amigas ) captures in beautifully shot hi-def  Treasure Coast ripper Sutton Kerlin, Cali’s Tim Reyes, Puerto Rico charger Carlos Carbrero, Zach Bucolo, Alejo Marin and “Fito” ripping apart hypnotic, Mexican left points as well as gophering deep inside barreling Puerto. Strong? We rate it “Supremo Fortachon” from action clip’s to drone angles to pacing to music and the final five minute edit. Look for an accompanying web piece by Senor Brett on www.easternsurf.com next week! Con gracias por todo to Stuart Florida’s Surf Central Surf Shop, Ital Bowls, Volcom, Stance, Orion Surfboards, Impact Surfboards and Coco Ramirez Surf Adventures …

Pumpin Mex. Screen Shot Henninger / Fortachon

Fortachon from Brett Henninger on Vimeo.

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM