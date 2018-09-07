Photo Countdown To The 50th Annual ESA Championships

Image 13 of 25:

It won’t be long until the first official hooter blows and the inaugural, green heat flag is raised up on September 16th at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, NC signaling the start of the 50th running of the Eastern Surfing Championships. To get the competitive juices flowing the ESA and ESM will be running a daily photo countdown with some of the best action images, decisive moments and just plain fun times selected from the past years of regional qualifiers, the wave blessed 2017 Easterns and from five decades of amazing moments from deep in the ESM archives. For all info on the upcoming 2018 ESA Championship’s please go to www.surfesa.org and get ready to bring your A-game!

Researching photos and moments from 49 years of ESA Championships, always held during the peak of hurricane season not so coincidentally, it is hard to steer away from last years 2017 event on the southside of Jennette’s pier that coincided with two perfect, pumping days of 6-8 foot plus swell and all day, offshore winds. If you talk to old timers ( like me ) it is far from the first time Easerns has been blessed with substantial hurricane swell, sometimes back-to-back, sometimes bigger, but the 2017 event – and especially the surfing performances over all age, gender and equipment types – certainly will go as one of the most memorable ever. With so much promise of cyclonic activity beginning to pop off in the tropical Atlantic ocean right now here’s hoping for deja vu all over again starting next Sunday, September 16th! – Mez –