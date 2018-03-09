Just Released! The Doors Legendary 1970 Isle Of Wright Festival Rave Up Here!

( Allow a few short seconds for full length songs to download and turn it up! )

“Our set was subdued but very intense,” Manzarek said of the band’s Isle of Wight performance. “We played with a controlled fury and Jim was in fine vocal form. He sang for all he was worth, but moved nary a muscle. Dionysus had been shackled.”

Intense is the perfect word for this amazing set that started at 2 a.m. a year after Woodstock and smack dab in the middle of Morrison’s obscenity trial for allegedly waving his block and tackle at the audience during a drunken Miami performance and at the zeith of the bands musical powers that was about to soon come crashing down.

But at this Festival the Doors shredded the early morning time slot and this recordings mix and audio sonics are amazingly clean and of the highest quality.

1) When The Musics Over

To say the bands live performances was tight is an understatement to say the least and this particular show spotlights that fact with stunning renditions of long players like When The Musics Over, The End along with the bluesy rock of Break On Through and Back Door Man.

More than 50 years after their debut LP, the Doors remain one of the most intriguing, distinct and powerful bands to ever roam the earth. Even though their lifespan was short (just a little more than years with singer Jim Morrison), their legend and legacy have grown and thrived in the decades that followed. An array of live Doors recordings and video has made its way to fans over the years, but their ever-elusive Isle of Wight performance has been out of reach in its entirety until now.

2) Backdoor Man

Simply put the band crushes each song, verse and free form jam like the groundbreaking virtuosos they were at the time with especially strong playing from keyboardist Ray Manzarek along with guitarist Robbie Krieger and drummer John Densmore, who’s syncopated drumming along with Kriegers signature fret work, were the core of the Doors surreal, kaleidoscopic brew of blues based psychedelia perfectly.

Along with the Isle Of Wright recording a companion Blue Ray DVD features the concert “meticulously restored via the latest 21st century technology, color-corrected and visually upgrading the original footage. The entire show, now presented in 5.1 Dolby Digital sound, was mixed from the original multi-track audio by longtime Doors engineer / mixer / co-producer Bruce Botnick.” – Mez –