We’re not sure who was more stoked — South Florida charger Skeeter Zimmerman, who is truly one of the east coasts unsung talents, plugging into this perfect Bocas Del Toro barrel or top Canadian surf photographer, Scotty Sherin who captured this sick frame down in tropical Panama yesterday while wearing nothing more than trunks, fins and a rashguard far away from the sub freezing temperatures of his Maritimes homeground.