ESM Sick-quence- A Charging Rhino Gores First Peak!

Everyone is talking about Sebastian Inlet not being what it was, but believe it or not, this day it looked like it was making a comeback. When I took the sequence I didn’t realize who it was because on good days First Peak is packed. Later on when I took a peak at my photos on the beach I realized it was Paul “Rhino” Reinecke. When I saw him later on in the parking lot I told him I had a long sequence of his wave. His response was, “I’m stoked you got that shot. That wave meant a lot to me. It brought back my youth.” Sequence: Tom Dugan